Newman was hit by a series of hamstring injuries in 2022, limiting him to just seven appearances and has not played since August.

Rhinos kick off their Super League campaign at Warrington Wolves on February 16 and coach Rohan Smith said Newman is “touch and go to start the season, but tracking well”.

Some big names will be missing when Rhinos begin their pre-season fixtures against Wakefield Trinity at Headingley on Boxing Day.

Rhyse Martin, pictured scoring agianst Huddersfield last season,will be back in training next month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Nine members of Rhinos’ top-20 squad are set to feature and five first team players miss out through injury.

Smith said: “Anyone else not playing hasn’t done the work. Everyone that has trained enough is selected.”

Here’s who won’t be involved and why.

Cameron Smith, seen in action at Hull KR last season, will miss the Boxing Day game through injury. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

David Fusitu’a (squad number two): Still on the comeback trail after a calf strain brought his 2022 season to an early halt and an “extended” off-season break in New Zealand.

Harry Newman (No 3): Not yet ready to return from the hamstring injury which ended his season in August.

Nene Macdonald (No 4): The new signing from Leigh suffered a quad injury playing for Papua New Guinea in their World Cup quarter-final against England last month and is “touch and go” for Super League round one.

Blake Austin (No 6): Not selected for Boxing Day.

Harry Newman on the charge for Rhinos at Wakefield last season. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Aidan Sezer (No 7): Not selected for Boxing Day.

Mikolaj Oledzki (No 8): Ruled out following shoulder surgery.

Zane Tetevano (No 10): Due back in training next month, following World Cup duty with Cook Islands.

James Bentley (No 11): Featured in Ireland’s World Cup campaign and won’t feature on Boxing Day.

Rhyse Martin (No 12): Due back in training next month, following World Cup duty with PNG.

Cameron Smith (No 13): Not ready to play after elbow surgery.

Sam Lisone (No 15): Boxing Day is too early for him to feature after he arrived in England on December 18.

Luke Hooley (No 21): The new signing from Batley Bulldogs misses out after damaging an ankle in training.

Luis Roberts (No 24): Not selected for Monday.

Corey Johnson (No 26): Not selected.

Toby Warren (No 27): Not selected.

Jack Sinfield (No 29): Not selected.

