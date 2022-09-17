Leeds Rhinos news: Harry Newman Grand Final injury update

Newman has not played since suffering a hamstring injury, his third of this season, in August.

He was named in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for the play-off tie at Catalans Dragons last month, but did not feature in the matchday team.

Rhinos issued a statement on Saturday afternoon which confirmed: “Harry Newman has been ruled out of next Saturday’s Betfred Super League Grand Final and the forthcoming Rugby League World Cup.”

Harry Newman. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

It said: "The club confirmed that during Newman’s rehabilitation for the hamstring injury he suffered a further set back which will require longer term specialist and care.

"Newman will now focus on his return to full fitness for 2023 with the full support of the club’s medical and performance teams.

“Everyone at the club wishes Harry all the best with his recovery.”

Newman has scored four tries in just seven games this year.

