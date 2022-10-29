Leeds Rhinos news: England World Cup blow for Mikolaj Oledzki
Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki has been left out of England’s 17 for the World Cup clash with Greece at Sheffield’s Bramall Lane on Saturday.
Oledzki made his World Cup debut as a substitute in last weekend’s win over France, having not been selected for England’s opening group game against Samoa.
The Rhinos prop was named as 18th man for the game against Greece, meaning he will only play if three England men fail head injury assessments during the match.
The meeting with Greece is England’s final group game and a win would secure top spot in their pool ahead of next weekend’s quarter-finals.
Having not made the 17 for two of England’s three games so far, Oledzki’s hopes of featuring in the knockout stages could rest on injuries or suspensions in the pack.