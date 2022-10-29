Oledzki made his World Cup debut as a substitute in last weekend’s win over France, having not been selected for England’s opening group game against Samoa.

The Rhinos prop was named as 18th man for the game against Greece, meaning he will only play if three England men fail head injury assessments during the match.

The meeting with Greece is England’s final group game and a win would secure top spot in their pool ahead of next weekend’s quarter-finals.

Mikolaj Oledzki, centre, at England training with Matty Lees, left and Tommy Makinson. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.