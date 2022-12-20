The two Leeds teams are among 12 sides set to compete in the Women’s Challenge Cup, which culminates in a Wembley final - alongside the men’s showpiece - in August.

The initial draw for both competitions will take place at Wembley exactly seven months earlier, on Thursday, January 12.

Rhinos were Cup winners in 2018 and 2019 and runners-up to St Helens last season.

Zoe Hornby scores for Rhinos in last season's Women's Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens at Elland Road. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Oulton won the women’s Championship this year, but opted not to take promotion to Super League.

Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers are also among the 16 teams taking part in the women’s draw.

They will be matched in four groups of four, with ties beginning on April 23. The top two from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals on June 18.

Emily Fitzpatrick on the attack for Oulton Raidettes last season. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The men’s competition kicks off on the weekend of February 11-12. Leeds sides involved in the first round draw are Milford, Oulton Raiders and Stanningley.

New club Hunslet ARLFC and their semi-professional neighbours Hunslet will join the competition in round two, with the draw being made on the same day.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup first round draw: Barrow Raiders, Bradford Bulls, Cardiff Demons, Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Oulton Raidettes, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Valkyrie.

Betfred Challenge Cup (men’s) first round draw: Featherstone Lions, Heworth, Hull Dockers, Ince Rose Bridge, Milford, Myton Warriors, Oulton Raiders, Saddleworth Rangers, Skirlaugh, Stanningley, Thornhill Trojans, West Bowling, Wigan St Patricks, British Army, Great Britain Police, RAF, Royal Navy, Ashton Bears, Bedford Tigers, Brentwood Eels, Distington, Doncaster Toll Bar, Dublin City Exiles, Edinburgh Eagles, Fryston Warriors, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, Jarrow Vikings, London Chargers, North Herts Crusaders, Orrell St James, Rhondda Outlaws, Waterhead, Westgate Common, Wests Warriors.