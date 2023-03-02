Leeds Rhinos news: coach Rohan Smith contacted by RFL after post-match comments
The RFL say they have been in contact with Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith to discuss comments he made after last week’s defeat by Hull FC.
Speaking in his post-match press conference, Smith made no complaints about the 22-18 result, admitting failure to execute chances cost Rhinos a first win of the campaign.
But, asked if there should have been more set restarts, the Leeds boss said there was “no consistency.”
He commented: “I watched [Thursday’s game between Salford and Hull KR] as well and there’s a lot of flops and second efforts and ruck speed’s not being rewarded. If that’s how they are going to adjudicate it, we will have to find another way.”
Smith added: “I don’t know who to speak to there, when each week they ask for feedback, you contact them and you don’t hear back.
“I think the referees are handling the big moments around when the crowd roar quite well so far, from what I’ve seen, but the ruck and offside are interesting.”
A spokesman said the RFL were “disappointed” by Smith’s comments and “have contacted him to discuss them”.
The governing body added: “The system is unchanged from previous years, meaning coaches are given specific channels for registering feedback and questions. Rohan has been using that system himself on a regular basis.”