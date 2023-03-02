Speaking in his post-match press conference, Smith made no complaints about the 22-18 result, admitting failure to execute chances cost Rhinos a first win of the campaign.

But, asked if there should have been more set restarts, the Leeds boss said there was “no consistency.”

He commented: “I watched [Thursday’s game between Salford and Hull KR] as well and there’s a lot of flops and second efforts and ruck speed’s not being rewarded. If that’s how they are going to adjudicate it, we will have to find another way.”

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Smith added: “I don’t know who to speak to there, when each week they ask for feedback, you contact them and you don’t hear back.

“I think the referees are handling the big moments around when the crowd roar quite well so far, from what I’ve seen, but the ruck and offside are interesting.”

A spokesman said the RFL were “disappointed” by Smith’s comments and “have contacted him to discuss them”.