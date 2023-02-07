The role will be rotated as it was in the second half of last season when then-captain Kruise Leeming was injured or not in the starting side.

Smith says he wants all his squad to show leadership qualities and insisted: “No one person is more important than another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos kick off at Warrington Wolves on Thursday, February 16 and Smith revealed: “We will not have one specific captain, just as we finished last season.

Kruise Leeming was appointed Rhinos captain at the start of last season. Picture by Steve Riding.

“In the final months of the season Kruise Leeming, Cameron Smith, Mikolaj Oledzki and Ash Handley were each matchday captain at various times.

“We are in a fortunate position to have a young and talented squad with many players who possess some of the typical characteristics you would look for in a captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have experienced players in key positions within the team who show leadership every time they step onto the field. The challenge is to develop that leadership across the squad.”

Since Kevin Sinfield’s 13-year run in the role ended after the 2015 Grand Final, Danny McGuire, Kallum Watkins, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Luke Gale, Matt Prior and Leeming have all had a spell as skipper.

Cameron Smith, seen in pre-season action against Bradford, was Rhinos' captain for the Super League semi-final at Wigan last year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Smith insisted: “I have always spoken about our team collectively reaching our potential, rather than individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Likewise, just looking at our club’s history, there have been many examples of great leaders within Leeds teams who have not been captain.

“We are looking to develop both for the sake of the team not just this season, but for the years ahead.”

Kevin Sinfield, pictured second from left lifting the Challenge Cup at Wembley eight years ago, was Rhinos' captain from 2003-2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach added: “I have been proud this off-season to see how our players have supported each other, whether that is experienced guys mentoring young players or the guys who have been around the first team squad for a couple of years helping our first years.

“We have also been able to share the workload of the captaincy across the squad during the close season.