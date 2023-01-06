The French club have also been warned they will have to play two home games behind closed doors if there is any more “misbehaviour” before the end of the forthcoming campaign.

The sanctions follow a number of previous incidents of either spectator misbehaviour at Stade Gilbert Brutus, in Perpignan, or unacceptable criticism of match officials for which the club have been punished in recent seasons.

It is an agreed decision between the RFL and the club, who have pledged to launch a proactive education campaign underlining the importance of improving spectator behaviour, specifically relating to match officials.

Debris thrown by spectators can be seen on the pitch as Rhinos players celebrate their play-off victory at Catalans last September. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

Rhinos upset the odds to win 20-10 in a stormy elimination tie on September 9.

Catalans finished with 11 men on the field after Gil Dudson was sent-off and Michael Pearce sin-binned for the second time.

There were angry scenes at the end as the match officials were pelted with objects thrown from the crowd.

In the agreed decision, the club acknowledged supporters had thrown items on to the field of play, with matters escalating in the 78th minute when the touch-judges had to take evasive action as they stood behind the posts.

Catalans' Gil Dudson was sent off by referee James Child late in Rhinos' play-off win at Stade Gilbert Brutus. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

More objects were thrown at the match officials as they left the field and there was another aggressive incident, requiring a response from security staff, as the officials left the stadium.

Robert Hicks, the RFL’s director of operations and legal, said: “This is a strong punishment and it is significant and welcome that this is a decision that has been agreed with the Catalans club.

“The presence of their club and the passion of their supporters has enhanced the Super League competition significantly for more than a decade, but the scenes during and after the play-off fixture in September were the latest in a number of unacceptable incidents.

“The RFL welcomes the assurance from the Catalans club that they will work proactively with their supporters to ensure a more welcoming environment for all, including match officials, from 2023.”

Liam Sutcliffe scores the first of his three tries in Rhinos' play-off win at Catalans. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

In a club statement, Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch said: “Despite our disappointment and frustration, we cannot accept behaviours that are contrary to the values ​​of respect and sharing that are embodied by our club, and our sport.

“In recent weeks, the club has worked closely with the RFL. The sanctions issued are serious and could put the club in a complicated situation if new incidents were to happen.

"We have effectively a suspended punishment throughout the 2023 Season, with further financial penalties and two matches behind closed doors if there are any further problems.

“The Gilbert Brutus stadium must be a place of celebration and conviviality.

