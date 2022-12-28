Smith insists the club are prepared to take their time with the rookie forward who made his first appearance for Rhinos in their Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds-born Ruan, 19, had a spell in Wakefield academy before joining Doncaster ahead of the 2022 season.

He was a Betfred young player of the year nominee last term and helped the Dons to the competition’s promotion final, as well as spending several months training with Rhinos.

Leon Ruan's pass sends Kruise Leeming in for a try in Rhinos' Boxing Day clash with Wakefield. Picture by Steve Riding,

Awarded squad number 31 for the 2023 campaign, he got off to an impressive start in the festive fixture, coming off the bench to set up a try for captain Kruise Leeming, but Smith has warned fans not to expect to see Ruan playing regular first team rugby just yet.

“Leon did some nice things and he is just learning his way,” the coach said.

“He is on a three-year deal and if he is a regular Super League player before the third year, that’ll be a bonus.

Tom Nicholson-Watton was among the young Rhinos players involved in the Boxing Day game. Picture by Steve Riding.

“He is a project, but he did okay.”

Smith gave a number of young players - also including Levi Edwards, Joe Gibbons, Mackenzie Turner, Tom Nicholslon-Watton, Alfie Edgell, Oli Field and Jack Smith - an opportunity against Wakefield.

“They found out what it’s like playing against some Super League-experienced players,” the coach said.

