Leeds Rhinos news: big blow as star men miss Hull KR clash

Leeds Rhinos were forced into a late change ahead of Friday’s game at Hull KR after two key players dropped out.

By Peter Smith
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 19:21 BST

Full-back Richie Myler and centre/winger Nene Macdonald were both missing from Rhinos’ 17.

Myler was on paternity leave and Macdonald had a calf muscle injury.

Luke Hooley came in for his Betfred Super League debut in place of Myler and Derrell Olpherts returned to the starting lineup to take over from Macdonald.

Richie Myler. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.
Mikolaj Oledzki was back from injury among the substitutes, alongside Luis Roberts who also rejoined the 17.

Sam Walters and Corey Johnson were left out.

