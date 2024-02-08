Leeds Rhinos news as two forwards ruled out of Super League round 1 v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Simon Hulme.

Speaking at today’s (Thursday’s) competition launch in Manchester, coach Rohan Smith confirmed Morgan Gannon and James McDonnell will not be available for the round one clash at AMT Headingley on Friday, February 16.

Gannon, who failed a head injury assessment during Leeds’ Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity, was hurt again late in the 26-18 defeat of Hull KR last Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appeared he suffered another head knock, but Smith said after the game the 20-year-old was struggling with a shoulder injury. Today, the coach revealed: “He had both, a head knock and a stinger.

Leeds Rhinos forward Mogan Gannon. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He is off to see the consultant next week and we’ll take it from there, but he has had no symptoms with either [injury]. He is fine, but we’ll take advice from the expert.”

Gannon also had concussions at the end of 2022 and during last season. Smith noted: “We will take a cautious approach and be guided by the experts, but he won’t play next week.”