Leeds Rhinos news as star winger Ash Handley reveals injury update
Handley was taken by ambulance to hospital during the game, but was at Rhinos’ Kirkstall training base this morning (Monday) and is hopeful the damage is not as bad as first feared. Rhinos’ leading try scorer, with seven touchdowns, told the club’s website: “I am a bit sore.
“I spent a good few hours in A and E on Friday, but it has settled down over the last couple of days. I’m hoping it’ll keep settling down and I’ll see how I go.”
Handley was hurt in a tackle midway through the first half and admitted: “I’m surprised I could walk off the field, I was struggling. I got a bit of a knock on it against Castleford the week before and I felt a bit of a pop on Friday. It is pretty tough.”
It was initially feared Handley had cracked a rib, but he revealed: “It’s rib cartilage, there’s no break on the bone, which is good. I don’t know how long it is going to take, I am taking it day by day.
“I am normally a quick healer, but I’ll have to see how I feel and try and get walking properly first and then go from there. I managed to get my socks on this morning on my own, which is a bonus.”
Rhinos’ next match is at home to Huddersfield Giants on Friday, April 19. Handley – who watched the match on his phone in the ambulance en-route to hospital – added: “I’m glad we’ve got a week off so I am not missing too many games. Hopefully in a couple of weeks I will be back running.”
Forward Tom Holroyd failed a head injury assessment during last week’s game, but was also at work this morning. Fellow prop James Donaldson was named in the initial squad, but missed the match after suffering a neck injury in training. He will undergo scans this week.
