The New Zealand-born prop has joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans, but did not feature in the Boxing Day derby with Wakefield Trinity.

Welsh international centre/wing Luis Roberts, who was signed from Leigh after spending time on loan at Widnes Vikings last year, is also set to make his Rhinos debut, alongside fellow recruits Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, James McDonnell and Leon Ruan who all featured at Christmas.

Aidan Sezer, Blake Austin, David Fusitu’a, Zane Tetevano and Jack Sinfield are due to play for the first time in pre-season.

Sam Lisone is set to make his first Rhinos appearance at Leigh on Saturday.

Fusitu’a has not played since suffering a calf strain last August and Sinfield missed the Boxing Day fixture because of a groin problem.

New signings Nene Macdonald (quad) and Luke Hooley (ankle) remain on the casualty list, along with Harry Newman (hamstring) and Mikolaj Oledzki (shoulder).

Top-25 players not selected for this weekend include James Bentley, Rhyse Martin and Cameron Smith.

David Fusitu'a is set to return from long-term injury this weekend. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Bentley and Martin both missed the start of pre-season after World Cup duty last year and Smith recently resumed training following minor surgery on an elbow.

Rhinos play Bradford Bulls at home a week on Sunday and complete their first team pre-season campaign at Hull KR seven days later.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Richie Myler, David Fusitu’a, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer, Kruise Leeming, Zane Tetevano, Jarrod O’Connor, Sam Lisone, Derrell Olpherts, Justin Sangare, Tom Holroyd, James McDonnell, Morgan Gannon, Sam Walters, Liam Tindall, Luis Roberts, James Donaldson, Jack Sinfield, Levi Edwards, Leon Ruan.

