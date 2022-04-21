Tony Smith coached Rhinos from 2004-2007, winning the Super League title in his first and final seasons at the club.

He knows what it takes to be successful at Leeds and reckons Rohan is a “great appointment” by his former side.

The Hull KR coach, who this week revealed he will be stepping down from that role at the end of the season, said: “I’ve recommended him for a couple of jobs in the past.

Rohan Smith: Picture Leeds Rhinos

“I didn’t this time because I wasn’t asked but, if I had been, I absolutely would have recommended him.

“He is a really knowledgeable coach and always has been about rugby league. He knows players everywhere; rarely do I make a signing without referring the name to Rohan and getting an opinion.

“I do regard his opinion highly and he is also very good with people.

“I have got a number of players here who were coached by him at Bradford and they speak highly of him, they really enjoyed him as a coach.

Coach Tony Smith and captain Kevin Sinfield celebrate Rhinos' 2007 Grand Final win. Smith's nephew Rohan will coach Sinfield's son Jack at Leeds this year. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“I think that’s probably the best accolade you can get, when players believe somebody’s a good coach that’s what it’s all about - they are the ones who really know.”

Rhinos will go bottom of the table if they lose this evening and Tony Smith said: “I hope he gets given a chance to rebuild there. From the outside looking in - and I am no expert [on what’s happening] there - they have got some really good talent coming through, but it’s not going to be an overnight fix.

“Nor is many jobs when you get a new coach; it usually means a club’s not in a great position, unless a St Helens coach gets appointed by an NRL club, for instance.

Rohan Smith's father Brian Smith had a spell as coach of Wakefield Trinity Wildcats. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

“There’s few instances when a club isn’t in need of a rebuild when a new coach comes in. I am sure he has the right temperament and has the right knowledge for that job.”

The new boss boasts no experience as a head coach in Super League or the NRL, but has been an assistant in both competitions and had a season in charge at Bradford Bulls in the Championship six years ago.

Tony Smith said: “He has been around rugby league and big clubs all his life.

“I got to see a bit of it myself through my brother [before becoming a head coach] and that helped.

“He knows what goes on behind the scenes, he knows how rugby league players work and how rugby league works.

“Because of his connections with his father and his uncle he has been exposed to a lot of stuff that another coach coming through the ranks probably doesn’t get exposed to, except when they are thrown into it.

“I think that’s another valid point why he will be good for them.

“It is one of the big clubs in the world and I think it’s a good fit - and I am not saying that just because he’s my nephew!”

Tony Smith revealed his impending departure from Hull KR on the same day Rohan Smith’s appointment was confirmed by Leeds.

Tony Smith described the timing as coincidental and said there is no truth in speculation he could be heading to Rhinos to work alongside his nephew next year.

“There’s no connection, no contact whatsoever with Leeds,” he said.

“If it is any distraction from Rohan’s appointment, I apologise.

“In no way, shape or form has there been any connection or contact.