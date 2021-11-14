Collins scored all but six of England’s points in a 39-26 defeat at Medway Park, in Gillingham.

Watched by England men’s coach Shaun Wane, the hosts, who were beaten 49-24 in last Wednesday’s opening Test, turned in an improved performance, but France again proved too strong as they regained the Fassolette-Kielty Trophy.

The series defeat has given England’s players and staff an indication of what they need to work on ahead of next year’s home World Cup and underlined France’s status as tournament favourites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos' Nathan Collins scores a conversion for England agaisnt France. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Collins scored a hat-trick of tries and four conversions, but France - inspired by Nicolas Claussells who scored 25 of their points with three tries, six goals and a drop goal - showed why they will be the team to beat in 2022.

England trailed 21-6 at half-time and were 27-6 behind in the second period before storming back to trail by a single point .

But Clausells swung the game back in France’s favour when he touched down a kick from France’s captain Gilles Clausells and converted from wide out, then Dany Denuwalaere rumbled over for his second try in the corner to complete the scoring.

Leeds’ Tom Halliwell - the England captain - had broken the deadlock with a brave drive from close range, converted by Joe Coyd.

Jeremy Bourson was France’s other try scorer and Max Cabanne added a goal.