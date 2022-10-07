Leeds Rhinos name revised squad: New signing set for surprise debut v Kiwis

The full-back, who played for Batley Bulldogs in their Betfred Championship Grand Final defeat by Leigh Centurions last Sunday, signed for Leeds this week on a two-year deal beginning next season.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith named a revised squad on Friday, missing Ireland World Cup duo Richie Myler and James Bentley from the squad announced earlier in the week, along with Liam Sutcliffe and Ash Handley who are injured.

Salford Red Devils forward Elijah Taylor and Keighley Cougars’ Junior Sa’u - both former Kiwi internationals - have been drafted in as guest players.

Luke Hooley will make his debut for Rhinos against New Zealand. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

There will also be a return to blue and amber for Hull KR centre Jimmy Keinhorst who featured in Leeds’ Grand Final win over Wigan Warriors seven years ago.

Sutcliffe had been due to make his final appearance for Leeds before joining Hull FC next season.

Liam Tindall, who was in England Knights’ side to face Scotland on Saturday, will replace Handley and teenager Jack Sinfield has also been called into the matchday squad.

Rhinos’ side to face New Zealand is: Hardaker, Briscoe, Martin, Sa’u, Tindall, Austin, Sezer, Walters, Leeming, Prior, Tetevano, Thompson, Cuthbertson. Subs Dwyer, Taylor, Donaldson, O’Connor, Mustapha, Keinhorst, Hooley, Sinfield.

