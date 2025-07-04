Leeds Rhinos name 21-man squad with forward set to return v Hull KR

A first-choice forward is set to return when Leeds Rhinos visit Hull KR on Sunday.

Rhinos coach Brad Arthur will select from the same 21 named ahead of last Friday’s 48-30 home win against Leigh Leopards. Second-rower James Bentley was rested for that game because of illness and the team boss confirmed he is back in contention.

“He trained well [on Thursday], so we will try to get him back into the bench rotation,” Arthur said. “He was crook, a bit run down. You want to try and have your best players out there all the time, but I feel like where we are at as a squad, sometimes that opens up another avenue for somebody else to get an opportunity.”

Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Winger Riley Lumb, hooker Andy Ackers and loose-forward Presley Cassell are the other players in the squad announced today (Friday) who didn’t play last week. Those who miss out on Sunday could feature for the reserves against Hull KR, in a match being played at Sewell Group, Craven Park, after the Super League fixture.

The Robins are boosted by the return to their 21 of prop Jared Waera-Hargreaves from a calf muscle injury and Leeds-born hooker Michael McIlorum following a biceps problem. They replace Eribe Doro - who this week rejoined his former club Bradford Bulls on loan - and ex-Rhinos forward Leon Ruan. Noah Booth and Harvey Horne retain their spot after not featuring in last week’s win against Wakefield Trinity.

Rhinos’ 21 is: Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Ash Handley, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki, Andy Ackers, Keenan Palasia, James Bentley, James McDonnell, Cameron Smith, Jarrod O'Connor, Sam Lisone, Cooper Jenkins, Jake Connor, Tom Holroyd, Jack Sinfield, Alfie Edgell, Riley Lumb, Kallum Watkins, Presley Cassell.

Hull KR’s initial squad is: Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waera-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella, Michael McIlorum, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Bill Leyland, Harvey Horne, Arthur Mourgue, Noah Booth.