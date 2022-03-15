Leeds Rhinos mourn Yorkshire Cup winning hero David Stephenson

Sad loss: Former Leeds and Great Britain centre David Stephenson in action for Wigan, where he enjoyed tremendous success.

Stephenson began his career in rugby union with Fylde before switching codes with Salford in 1979 and he joined Wigan in 1982.

He won 12 trophies with Cherry and Whites, including a Premiership, a League title, two Challenge Cups and the 1987 World Club Challenge in which he kicked all the points in an 8-2 win over Manly.

At Headingley, Stephenson completed the trophy set after winning the Yorkshire Cup against Castleford - a remarkable feat by any player - and set a new Leeds club record after kicking six goals in the success.

The Leeds Rhinos website takes up the story of how Stephenson ended up crossing the Pennines to pull on the Blue and Amber:

“The signing of Kevin Iro prompted him to put in a transfer request at Wigan and on New Year’s Day 1988, Leeds fans were delighted to hear of his acquisition for £75,000. His record at Wigan had seen him score 71 tries, 286 goals and 6 drop goals for a total of 845 points and his arrival at Headingley meant that not only did Leeds have an all-GB centre pairing with him partnering Garry Schofield, but that Australian Test star Peter Jackson could move to stand-off.

“Stephenson was forced to sit out the John Player final when Leeds lost by a point to St Helens as he was cup tied, so he made an inauspicious midweek debut in the Challenge Cup Preliminary Round in a 28-0 win over amateurs Kells at the Recreation Ground, Whitehaven. His championship debut saw him turn in a match-winning performance against Widnes with a try and five goals in a 26-21 success.

“The Yorkshire Cup triumph was the highlight of a two-season spell with Leeds where he made 36 appearances, crossed for five tries and kicked 89 goals. Leeds coach Malcolm Reilly left unexpectedly at the start of the 1989 season and Stephenson quickly followed him, citing travelling difficulties as the reason for crossing back over the Pennines to join Leigh.”

The Lytham St Anne’s born player turned out for Salford again before retiring and he also won 10 caps for Great Britain and went on the 1988 Lions tour down under.