Leeds Rhinos mourn 1957 Challenge Cup winner Jack Lendill
One of Leeds’ oldest surviving Wembley winners has died, aged 87.
Jack Lendill played at stand-off when Leeds beat Barrow 9-7 in the 1957 Challenge Cup final.
Born in Leeds, Lendill made his debut for the Loiners in a 9-4 defeat at Bradford Northern on January 23, 1954.
Originally a centre, he went on to score 18 tries in 101 games for the club, sometimes playing alongside his brother Peter.
He began the 1956-57 season on the injury list with a dislocated shoulder, but returned to play an instrumental role in Leeds’ Cup win, scoring a crucial try in the Loiners’ quarter-final win over Halifax at Thrum Hall.
Lendill's funeral will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds, on December 13 (12.15pm).
