Leeds' 1957 team show the Challenge Cup to fans during a victorious homecoming.

Jack Lendill played at stand-off when Leeds beat Barrow 9-7 in the 1957 Challenge Cup final.

Born in Leeds, Lendill made his debut for the Loiners in a 9-4 defeat at Bradford Northern on January 23, 1954.

Originally a centre, he went on to score 18 tries in 101 games for the club, sometimes playing alongside his brother Peter.

He began the 1956-57 season on the injury list with a dislocated shoulder, but returned to play an instrumental role in Leeds’ Cup win, scoring a crucial try in the Loiners’ quarter-final win over Halifax at Thrum Hall.

Lendill's funeral will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium, Leeds, on December 13 (12.15pm).