It was Gannon’s maiden brace in Super League and the first time he had touched down since the home win over Hull KR in April.

His first score came when he was playing in his usual position in the second-row.

He switched into the left centre when Harry Newman was injured midway through the second half - swapping sides with Liam Sutcliffe - and pounced on an error to run over from inside Leeds’ territory.

Morgan Gannon celebrates scoring his second try against Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“I didn’t know how far the chaser was coming,” he recalled.

“All I could see was the line so I pinned my ears back.”

Gannon had time for a quick wave to Rhinos’ fans behind the posts before crossing the line.

“I don’t score too many times so I was just enjoying it,” he said.

Morgan Gannon touches down for Rhinos at Hull KR. Picture Bruce Rollinson.

“For the first one, there was just a bit of space so I went for it.”

Newman’s hamstring problem reduced Leeds to just 14 fit players in their matchday 17, after Cameron Smith and Bodene Thompson were hurt in the first half.

Of his change of role, Gannon said: ““I’ve not really learned it, I definitely don’t think I am a centre, but I enjoyed it.

“I’ve filled in maybe for 10 minutes, against Toulouse at home, but never played there properly.

Tru tme for Morgan Gannon in Rhinos win at Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

“Sutty went to the other side and the message came a couple of minutes later, so I just had to adapt.”

Rovers had problems of their own, missing their first-choice half-backs and losing several players to injury as the game went on, but Gannon felt it was a “big win” for Leeds.

He reflected: “We lost two players really early on, so the boys showed a lot of courage.

“Jarrod [O’Connor] and Mik [Oledzki played big minutes in the middle, that was a big effort from them and they deserve a lot of credit for that.”

Rhinos have now faced every other team in the competition at least once under coach Rohan Smith, winning eight of his 12 games in charge.

Having wiped out a 30-6 deficit at Catalans Dragons two weeks earlier, they hit back from 10-0 and 14-4 behind in the first quarter at Sewell Group Craven Park.

That shows how far they have come since the poorest start to a season in the club’s history and Gannon reckons they are developing every week.

“We didn’t start the game well, but no one panicked,” he said.

“When we were coming into the huddle everyone was calm and no one was getting panicky.

“I think we showed a lot of resilience, we were ready to turn it around, which is good.”

Both first-choice second-rowers, James Bentley and Rhyse Martin missed last Friday’s game, giving Gannon an opportunity to start.

“It was nice to play 80 minutes,” he stated.

“I spoke to Rohan and he said ‘your opportunities will come’.

“I got my chance [on Friday] and I wanted to play well.

“I’ve just got to take them when they come.”

At just 18 and in his second season as a Super League player, Gannon has time on his side.

“I just want to be playing and doing my role for the team,” he said.

“If I am coming off the bench, I’ll do that.

“I just want to get in the 17 every week and put in a good performance.”

With Castleford Tigers winning at home to Catalans in Friday’s other game, Rhinos remained in the sixth and final play-off place.

Qualifying for the play-offs would be a good achievement, given where Rhinos were earlier in the campaign and Gannon noted: “It’s still in our control.

“If we are winning it looks like we are going to be in the top-six.