Leeds Rhinos: Mixed Magic Weekend for Liverpool fan Brad Singleton

For Liverpool fan Brad Singleton, playing at Anfield was a dream come true, but he wasn’t exactly buzzing afterwards.

Leeds Rhinos players celebrate Liam Sutcliffe's try against London.

Rhinos ended a six-game Magic Weekend losing streak when they held on to beat relegation rivals London Broncos 24-22 two days ago.

It was Singleton’s first win at the event and lifted Leeds two points clear of bottom-placed London in Betfred Super League.

But from 10-0 up early on and 24-10 ahead with 12 minutes left they almost threw it away, so Singleton had mixed feelings.

“I loved it,” the front-rower said of the Anfield experience.

“I think I’ll look back on it fondly, it’s just unfortunate we made hard work of it.”

Rhinos’ last four league wins – out of five all season – have all come after they built a big lead and then saw the opposition fightback to set up a nervy finish.

Reflecting on that, Singleton said: “We did get the two points and I think there’s some positive things where we get into shape and we get a lead, it’s just implosion in certain minutes.

“It’s not all half, there’s no pattern with it, but it’s happening and it’s a habit and when it happens you use up more energy.

“You end up doing more tackling, doing everything more and it zaps you – but we did win.”

He added: “It was an emotional game out there because there were two sides fighting for their future.

“I don’t want to call it do or die because we’ve got half a season left and only time will tell if this was the start of an upwards curve.”

Rhinos have no game this weekend when Super League takes a break for the Coral Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The players will get some time off, but Singleton accepts there is some hard work to do before they visit Wakefield Trinity on Friday, June 7 – and stressed the team are frustrated as the fans over recent performances.

“If anything it is more frustrating for the players,” he said.

“I totally get that the fans are hurting from when we drop off and seem to lose momentum in a game, but as a player it hurts you more.

“We wear that through the week and it’s only us that can put it right.

“It’s a habit and only we can change it.”

Of the next two weeks, Singleton added: “I think we’ll come together.

“We have got a long turnaround and we will go into Wakefield on a positive after [Sunday’s] win.

“We need to turn it around and that’s the first step, getting that win.

“We are not out of the woods, but the positive news is every boy out there is hurting and they care, like mad.

“We will do everything we can to climb that ladder.”

Meanwhile, teenage stand-off Callum McLelland, dropped out of the side for the Magic Weekend, after successive appearances, but featured in Rhinos under-19s’ 32-16 win at St Helens.

Sam Walters and Liam Whitton both bagged a brace of tries, Iwan Stephens touched down and added a goal, Harry Georgiou also crossed and Jack Mallinson kicked three conversions.