Leeds Rhinos’ Mikolaj Oledzki tips Great Britain Lions to prevail in Papua New Guinea

Oledzki toured Papua New Guinea with England Knights a year ago.

He wasn’t selected for the opening game, which the Knights won 16-12, but did play a week later in a 32-22 defeat.

The Kumuls’ current squad includes two Rhinos players, Rhyse Martin and Wellington Albert and Oledzki - who began pre-season training with Leeds two days ago - said: “I think they have got a really good team.

“Rhyse is a class player, we saw how well he did for us last season.

“I don’t think you can underestimate them, you have to respect them, what they can do, their strengths and how they can use them.

“It won’t be an easy game, it will be a challenge in a lot of ways - the weather, the atmosphere and they are a good team - so it will be a tough test.”

The temperature in Port Moresby on Saturday is predicted to be 31 degrees, with thunderstorms, but Oledzki says the Lions, whose 21-man squad for the game does not include any Leeds players, should not be too concerned about the heat.

“I think sometimes you build it up in your head more than you have to,” he said.

“Once the game kicks off you don’t really think about how hot it is, you are just trying to concentrate on the job and what you have to do to win the game.

“I think it won’t matter too much once the game kicks off, the lads will just want to do their thing and make sure they get the result.”

Whatever happens on Saturday, Oledzki reckons the Lions players, who arrived in Port Moresby from Brisbane yesterday, are in for a memorable experience.

“It is a great atmosphere over there,” Oledzki said.

“They love their rugby league and it doesn’t matter what team you play for, they support you and get behind you because they just love watching rugby league.