The delayed tournament kicks off on Saturday when England take on Samoa at St James’s Park in Newcastle.

England will be underdogs against a Samoa side packed with NRL talent, but Oledzki reckons the hosts are capable of not only getting off to a winning start, but also going all the way in the tournament.

“It’s a massive game when you look at who we are playing,” Oledzki - who has not been selected for the opener - said of the first round.

Mikolaj Oledzki in play-off action for Rhinos at Catalans Dragons, where he suffered a shoulder injury. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“Everyone keeps talking about Samoa and how big they are and how good their team is and it is a bit frustrating because no one really talks about how good our team is and what we are capable of achieving this year.

“We have got a team full of world-class players, but all the light is shining at Samoa. As a group, we don’t mind, we know what we are capable of and we are going to show what we can do.”

The most recent of Great Britain’s three men’s World Cup triumphs came 50 years ago and England have never won the trophy. Oledzki believes it would be “amazing” for the sport in this country if they could end that drought at Old Trafford on November 19.

“We know we can get to the final,” he stated. “We know how we can play and what we can achieve.

Mikolaj Oledzki in training with England, flanked by Matty Lees (left) and Tommy Makinson. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

“It is really exciting and hopefully we will get good numbers following us, get the nation behind us and we can all achieve something special together.”

Meanwhile, Oledzki confirmed he was hampered by injury at the end of the Betfred Super League campaign, but is confident he’s now fit and ready to play.

He said: “At the back end of the season I was struggling a bit with my shoulder. I had a bit of discomfort and pain and in the last few games it was a bit of a struggle, but I am feeling pretty good now.

“I have had a few weeks to let my shoulder settle and a fair bit of treatment on it too. I’ve been looked after by the great physios we’ve got so it has settled pretty well and I am ready to go.”

Mikolaj Oledzki made his Test debut for England agianst France in Perpignan a year ago. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Missing out on the opener is a blow for Oledzki, but England have two more group games, against France and Greece and then up to three fixtures in the knockout stages, so he is likely to get a chance at some point.

In the meantime he insisted he is enjoying being in camp with England and working under team boss Shaun Wane.

“He is great, he is an honest coach and if he needs you to improve on something or you’re not doing something to the right standards he will tell you about it,” Oledzki said.

“If you need any help or you’re not sure about anything, he is always there. He wants you to ask questions, he never wants to leave a stone unturned.

“He is a great coach and I’ve absolutely loved working with him. The next few weeks is going to be great and hopefully I’ll improve on certain things in my game, as well as learn new things that help me in my career.”

Poland-born Oledzki, 23, didn’t pick up a rugby ball until his teens and admitted he is stunned by the speed of his progress into the England squad.

The front-rower, who made his debut in the Super League Dream Team this year, said: “It has all come pretty fast, there’s not been much time to sit and think about how long I have been playing or where I have come from.

“The opportunities come and go really fast so I have to make sure I grab them with both hands and try not to let go.

“Playing in a World Cup for England would be special, it doesn’t get any bigger or better than that.

“When I do stop for a second I sometimes struggle to believe how far I’ve come in the last few years, but also I have trained and tried really hard to improve as a player and to progress in my career. I guess it’s a reward for what I have put in the last few years.”

England: from Tomkins, Makinson, Watkins, Farnworth, Welsby, Williams, Burgess, McIlorum, Thompson, Whitehead, Radley, Young, Knowles, Lees, Cooper, Hill, McMeeken, Sneyd, Pearce-Paul.

Samoa: from Aloiai, Crichton, Hamlin-Uele, Harris-Tavita, Kaufusi, Leniu, Levi, Luai, May, Milford, Papali'i, Paulo, Su'a, Suaalii, Tabuai-Fidow, Tago, Taupau, To'o, Tuilagi .

Referee: Ashley Kelin (Australia).

