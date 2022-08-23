Leeds Rhinos' message to departing Dwyer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old, who has been at Rhinos since 2018, will follow teammate Liam Sutcliffe to East Yorkshire next season on a one-year deal, Hull have confirmed.

Dwyer’s Rhinos contract ends this autumn and he was not offered terms for 2023.

The former Warrington man was a member of Rhinos’ Challenge Cup-winning side two years ago.

Brad Dwyer on his way to scoring for Rhinos at Hull KR two weeks ago. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

He has scored 34 tries in 118 games for Leeds and famously kicked a golden-point winning drop goal against Castleford Tigers in 2019.

A Rhinos statement said: “He will leave Headingley at the end of the season with great memories and friends and, on behalf of everyone at the club, we wish him well at Hull FC next season.”

Brad Dwyer celebrates a try against Toulouse, watched by Justin Sangare who will join Leeds next year. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.