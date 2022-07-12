Prior was handed a two-match penalty notice after the RFL's match review panel charged him with a grade B 'late hit on kicker' in last Saturday's Magic Weekend win over Castleford Tigers at Newcastle.

The tackle, on Tigers' Danny Richardson, was not penalised at the time.

An RFL spokesman confirmed Prior has challenged the grading and his case will be heard this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhinos celebrate Matt Prior's try against Castleford. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Prior has been suspended twice previously this season.

If the charge is reduced to grade A, he would still miss Saturday's match at Toulouse Olympique, but be available for the following Thursday's home clash with Wigan Warriors.

The ban, however, could be increased to three matches if the operational rules tribunal decide Prior's appeal is 'frivolous'.

Harry Newman's appeal will be heard on Wednesday. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Rhinos' appeal against an extra-match ban issued to centre Harry Newman has now been put back to tomorrow, because of five other hearings scheduled for Tuesday.