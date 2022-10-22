Wales, New Zealand and Australia are also competing in the tournament which begins at Warrington’s Victoria Park this weekend.

England kick off against Australia, whose squad includes TV presenter Adam Hills, on Saturday before facing Wales two days later and New Zealand on October 28.

The final and third/fourth-place play-off will be played at Warrington Wolves’ HJ Stadium on Sunday, October 30.

England PDRL captain Scott Gobin in try scoring action for Rhinos. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

Gobin, who grew up in Morley and now lives in York, was born without a lower right arm, but has played Pennine League rugby for Drighlington as well as in Leeds’ PDRL side.

England are coached by former Super League star Shaun Briscoe and Gobin said: “We are match ready as we have just finished our season, so we are all fit.

“We have no idea what the Australia and New Zealand teams are like. That will be a challenge and exciting because we don’t know what to expect.

“We just have to be on our best game when we play. We can’t take anything for granted, but we are confident we can win.”

Rhinos' Scott Gobin will captain England in the PDRL World Cup. Picture by Tom Pearson/SWpix.com.

Other players from Rhinos - who are the PDRL Super League champions - in the England squad are Peter Clarke, Nicholas Leigh, Nick Horner, Harvey Redmonds, Tommy Pouncey and Sam Zellar.