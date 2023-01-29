News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos man ruled out through illness: Headingley pitch showing scars after Year of Culture concert

Leeds Rhinos made a late change to their side to face Bradford Bulls at Headingley on Sunday.

By Peter Smith
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 3:16pm

Off-season signing Derrell Olpherts, who had been named at centre in the initial squad, missed out because of illness so Levi Edwards stepped up off the bench.

The pitch at Headingley was showing signs of wear and tear before the pre-season game.

While three-quarters of the surface was in pristine condition, a section at the Western Terrace end was bare of grass in patches.

The Headingley Stadium pitch before Sunday's game against Bradford. Picture by Peter Smith.

That was a result of the Awakening concert – launching Leeds’ Year of Culture – at the stadium three weeks ago.

Special lights have been used to promote grass growth in the affected area.

