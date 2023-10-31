Leeds Rhinos have boosted hopes of regaining the Betfred Women’s Super League trophy next year with a double signing from champions and fierce rivals York Valkyrie.

Prop Grace Field and winger/full-back Liv Whitehead were both members of York’s table-topping squad last season, though neither played in the Grand Final win over Rhinos.

Leeds-born Field started her career with Oulton Raiders and featured in Super League for Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers before joining York two years ago. She made her England debut in 2019 and featured in last year’s World Cup, but missed the 2023 Grand Final because of a shoulder injury.

“I am really excited for the opportunity to play for Leeds and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and meeting up with the girls for pre-season,” Field said. “I think Leeds are an ambitious team who are capable of winning trophies, which they have done in the past.

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell flanked by new signings Liv Whitehead, left and Grace Field. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

“I know a lot of the Leeds girls from being around the England programmes and I have played with a few at different clubs so I’m looking forward to working with them again. I grew up supporting Leeds so it is a real special feeling knowing I am joining them and to get the chance to run out at Headingley and represent the team is something I am proud of.”

Whitehead, who was born in Leeds, but grew up in South Kirkby, is a member of the England Knights squad, alongside Rhinos’ Caitlin Casey and Bella Sykes. The 19-year-old joined York in 2021 from Wakefield Trinity and is studying for a degree in physical education at Leeds Beckett University.

Whitehead said: “I am looking forward to being part of the Rhinos squad next year. Leeds have a young squad and I feel there are opportunities to progress and they have a good set up around the club.

New Rhinos signing Liv Whitehead. Picture by Leanne Flynn/Leeds Rhinos.

“I know quite a few of the girls from England Knights and England Students so it will be nice to have some familiar faces when we start pre-season. I am still a young player so I want to work hard to progress and hopefully help Leeds secure silverware next season.”

Rhinos coach Lois Forsell reckons both players will boost Leeds’ squad. She said: “I think Liv is an exciting young player. She is involved with England Knights so I have worked with her in that set-up.

“She is a player that is hungry and determined to make the first team and wants to be playing regularly, so that is really good. She approached us and wanted to come to Leeds, she is studying in the city so it ties in well. I am looking forward to working with her.”

Of Field, Forsell added: “I am also pleased Grace will be joining us. She has had a difficult couple of years with injuries and I don’t think we have seen the best of her yet. I spoke with her about the massive potential I think she has got in the game.