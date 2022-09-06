Leeds Rhinos make decision on Rhyse Martin ban
Leeds Rhinos are challenging a one-match ban handed to goal kicking ace Rhyse Martin.
The second-rower could miss Friday’s elimination play-off at Catalans Dragons after being charged by the RFL’s match review panel with a grade A high tackle on former teammate Alex Mellor in last Saturday’s win over Castleford Tigers.
He was handed a one-match penalty notice, but Rhinos have appealed and their challenge will be heard by a disciplinary tribunal this afternoon (Tuesday).
Grade A charges can lead to a zero-match penalty notice, but only if the player concerned has not been found guilty of misconduct in the previous 12 months.
Martin served a one-game ban after being charged with grade A dangerous contact against Salford Red Devils last month.
That means Rhinos’ hopes of getting Martin cleared to play hinge on the panel finding him not guilty.
The tribunal have the power to add another game to the ban if they decide the challenge is ‘frivolous’.