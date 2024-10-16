On October 16, 2004, Leeds ended a 32-year wait to be crowned champions when they defeated arch-rivals Bradford Bulls 16-8 at Old Trafford. The triumph capped a remarkable first season under coach Tony Smith. Though they suffered an early Challenge Cup defeat, Leeds were beaten only twice in the regular league season and finished nine points clear of second-placed Bulls on the table. Danny McGuire emerged as the most exciting young player in the competition and he and teammates Keith Senior, Marcus Bai, Matt Diskin and mid-season signing Ali Lauitiiti were all named in the Super League Dream Team. Two of those were Leeds’ heroes at Old Trafford.