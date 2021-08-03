Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale banned for two matches: Super League disciplinary round-up
Leeds Rhinos half-back Luke Gale is set to miss Friday's visit of his former club Castleford Tigers and the following week's trip to Leigh Centurions through suspension.
He was handed a two-game penalty notice after the RFL's match review panel charged him with grade B contact with the referee during Sunday's defeat by Warrington Wolves.
Gale could challenge the punishment, but would risk it being increased if a disciplinary tribunal decided an appeal was "frivolous".
Matt Prior, who has replaced Gale as Leeds' captain, was warned for dangerous contact.
Tigers' Sam Hall was suspended for one game for a grade B dangerous throw in Monday's loss to Huddersfield Giants.
Other charges from the latest round of match are: Jordan Johnstone (Hull FC), grade B dangerous contact - one match penalty notice; Jack Hughes (Warrington), grade B dangerous contact - one match penalty notice; Daryl Clark (Warrington) grade B tripping - one match penalty notice; Jack Ashworth (Leigh), grade C punching - two two match penalty notice; Brad Singleton (Wigan) , grade C punching - three match penalty notice; Oliver Partington (Wigan), grade C punching - two match penalty notice; Rob Butler (Leigh), grade C punching - two match penalty notice.
Wigan's Willie Isa received a caution for raising a knee in a tackle.
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.