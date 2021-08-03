Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale banned for two matches: Super League disciplinary round-up

Leeds Rhinos half-back Luke Gale is set to miss Friday's visit of his former club Castleford Tigers and the following week's trip to Leigh Centurions through suspension.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:37 pm
Luke Gale, pictured during last Sunday's game, has been banned for two matches. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

He was handed a two-game penalty notice after the RFL's match review panel charged him with grade B contact with the referee during Sunday's defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Gale could challenge the punishment, but would risk it being increased if a disciplinary tribunal decided an appeal was "frivolous".

Matt Prior, who has replaced Gale as Leeds' captain, was warned for dangerous contact.

Tigers' Sam Hall was suspended for one game for a grade B dangerous throw in Monday's loss to Huddersfield Giants.

Other charges from the latest round of match are: Jordan Johnstone (Hull FC), grade B dangerous contact - one match penalty notice; Jack Hughes (Warrington), grade B dangerous contact - one match penalty notice; Daryl Clark (Warrington) grade B tripping - one match penalty notice; Jack Ashworth (Leigh), grade C punching - two two match penalty notice; Brad Singleton (Wigan) , grade C punching - three match penalty notice; Oliver Partington (Wigan), grade C punching - two match penalty notice; Rob Butler (Leigh), grade C punching - two match penalty notice.

Wigan's Willie Isa received a caution for raising a knee in a tackle.

