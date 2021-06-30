Briscoe’s current deal expires in November, but the 27-year-old stressed: “I don’t really worry about it, I just leave that to my agent.

“All I’ve got to do is play well and hopefully either Leeds or other clubs will come in with an offer.

“I just have to do my job and play well and it’s down to my agent to get the contract on the table.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Briscoe, left, is hoping to earn a contract for 2022. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Briscoe will get another opportunity tomorrow when a depleted Rhinos side take on Leigh Centurions at Emerald Headingley.

Leeds are backing up from a 38-12 win at Salford Red Devils three days ago, which was their first game for a month.

They visit Warrington Wolves on Monday and are back at home to Catalans Dragons four days after that.

“Obviously with all the games coming up over the next couple of weeks and boys having been down with Covid and coming back from injury, it’s a testing time for us,” Briscoe admitted

But he added: “I think it’s part and parcel of the game at the moment.

“Covid can come at any time and injuries are a normal part of the game.

“We’ve done well with it so far and I think we should still be able to cope.”

Briscoe was not one of the players who contracted coronavirus during the club’s recent outbreak.

Training was cancelled for almost two weeks, but he said: “I’ve a few fields near me so I’ve been doing some training we got sent.

“I’ve still been doing bits.”

That paid off as Briscoe impressed coach Richard Agar with his defence in the defeat of Salford.

“I thought it went well,” Briscoe reflected. “It was a bit of a scrappy game, but to say we hadn’t played for 30 days and we had some of the boys doubling up from the England game, that was expected.

“But we got the job done in the end and we managed to pull through it.

“They threw a lot at us, but we knew we just had to keep with them and we’d get them in the long run and that’s what happened.”

With successive wins under their belt, Briscoe reckons a corner has been turned.

“That’s the way we are trying to head,” he said.

“We’ve had two good performances and results,

“We’ve got Leigh this week so we’ll go in with the same mindset and go week by week.

“Hopefully we can get another win, but I think we are in good stead now.

“Hopefully we’ll be getting a few boys back from injury and Covid so we should have nearly a full-strength squad out soon and we’ll be flying from there.”

Bottom of the table Leigh haven’t picked up a point yet this season, but are on a longer turnaround and Briscoe warned they can’t be taken for granted.

“They have got quite a bit of whack in their defence and they like to play and throw the ball about a bit,” he noted.

“They are a dangerous team, but we’ll treat them with caution and we should be able to handle that.”