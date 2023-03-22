A media report in Australia suggests Rhinos could make a move for Luke Brooks when his contract at Wests Tigers expires at the end of this season.

Rhinos’ senior half-backs, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, are both in the final year of their Leeds deal.

Wide World of Sports’ ‘The Mole’ claims there is “strong mail coming out of the UK that Leeds may have a look at Brooks for next season”.

Luke Brooks on the ball for Wests Tigers against Canterbury Bulldogs last weekend. Picture by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

Wests are bottom of the NRL table and have lost all three games so far. According to The Mole, Brooks is earning 1.1 million Australian dollars this year, which is almost £600,000.

Brooks, 28, has been with Wests Tigers since making his NRL debut 10 years ago.

