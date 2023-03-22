News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos linked with NRL half-back

Leeds Rhinos have been linked with a stand-off/half-back playing in Australia’s NRL.

By Peter Smith
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:58 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 11:24 GMT

A media report in Australia suggests Rhinos could make a move for Luke Brooks when his contract at Wests Tigers expires at the end of this season.

Rhinos’ senior half-backs, Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer, are both in the final year of their Leeds deal.

Wide World of Sports’ ‘The Mole’ claims there is “strong mail coming out of the UK that Leeds may have a look at Brooks for next season”.

Luke Brooks on the ball for Wests Tigers against Canterbury Bulldogs last weekend. Picture by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.
Wests are bottom of the NRL table and have lost all three games so far. According to The Mole, Brooks is earning 1.1 million Australian dollars this year, which is almost £600,000.

Brooks, 28, has been with Wests Tigers since making his NRL debut 10 years ago.

An NRL-based half-back could be heading to Headingley, according to an Aussie media report. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.
