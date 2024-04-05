Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ruan, who joined Rhinos from Doncaster ahead of the 2023 season, is set to make the second appearance of his temporary spell with coach Richard Horne’s side when Wakefield Trinity are the visitors on Sunday. The 20-year-old second-row/prop is regarded by Leeds’ management as a rising star, but accepts at this stage of his career he is behind more experienced members of Rhinos’ Betfred Super League team.

The move will allow him to gain experience and game time at a high level, against some of the best sides outside the top division. “At the moment we [Rhinos] have got pretty much a full-strength squad so it is hard for me to get a look in around here,” Ruan admitted.

“It is just about getting that game time and making sure I am playing and improving my game. That’s the best thing for me to do, rather than just watching. I think it’s a good move for me.”

Leon Ruan on the ball for Leeds Rhinos against Catalans Dragons this season. Picture by Steve Riding.

The alternative was to play for Rhinos’ second-string, who face Warrington Wolves at Stanningley on Saturday (5pm), but Ruan feels the Championship is better preparation for a return to Super League. “It’s more the physical aspect, playing against men” he said.

“In the reserves there’s a few people similar to my age, but it’s mostly academy. I want to be playing against men; I want the physical challenge, that is what will develop me more.”

Though Rhinos have a dual-registration agreement with Halifax Panthers, where their prop Kieran Hudson and teenage outside-back Jack Smith played last week, the move to Doncaster was ideal for Ruan. Having begun his career in the academy at Sunday’s opponents Wakefield, he spent the 2022 season with the South Yorkshire club, ending it as a League One young player of the year nominee.

The Dons were promoted after winning last year’s third tier play-offs and have built an impressive squad which features former Rhinos players Luke Briscoe, Loui McConnell and Brett Ferres, as well as a host of ex-Super League names including ex-Trinity duo Reece Lyne and Pauli Pauli, Castleford Tigers old boys Suaia Matagi and Tyla Hepi and Joe Lovodua, who was signed from Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos' Leon Ruan, who is now on loan at Doncaster. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I was there two seasons ago so it was easy enough for me to transition back,” Ruan added. “The players and the coaching systems are relatively the same so it was quite easy to fit back in. I felt comfortable because I know the players and coaches and that made it easy for me. When I signed on loan Sam Smeaton, the captain, messaged me and they’ve all made me feel welcome.”

Doncaster’s fixture list was another attraction, with a tough game against Featherstone Rovers looming next weekend. Ruan, who made his loan debut in last weekend’s 26-20 home loss to Sheffield Eagles, said: “Wakefield and Featherstone are two of the top teams in the Championship, so they’ll be high-standard, high-quality games for me. They’ll be tough, which is good for me.”

Ruan has three Super League appearances under his belt this year, having featured as a substitute in wins against Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards and a defeat at Hull KR. “It was good for me,” he said of that run in the team.

Doncaster's Sam Smeaton with the Betfred Championship trophy. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Game time in some of them was limited, but it was good to get that experience and I think it’ll be good for me when I hopefully play later on in the season. It’s nothing but positive for me so far this season in Super League, there’s been nothing where I’ve taken a step back.”