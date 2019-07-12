Leeds Rhinos legends on hand for hall of fame lunch

Four generations of heroes will reunite at Emerald Headingley on Sunday to celebrate some of the Leeds club’s greatest triumphs.

The club’s annual hall of fame lunch will mark anniversaries of Leeds’ wins in the 1969 Championship final, 1979 Premiership, 1999 Challenge Cup and 2009 Grand Final.

Brad Godden.

“All the surviving players from all four teams have been invited,” Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington confirmed. “We will feature all of those games and pay tribute to the teams that played and other players in the squads as well.”

Guests will include Syd Hynes who has travelled from his home in Perth, Australia. Hynes scored 158 tries and 188 goals in 366 games for Leeds, his only professional club, from 1965-76.

He captained the Loiners in the 1969 victory over Castleford at Odsal and was coach when they beat Bradford Northern at Fartown, Huddersfield, in 1979.

Also jetting in are Marc Glanville, Brad Godden, Jamie Mathiou and Martin Masella from the Wembley winning side two decades ago.

Garry Schofield.

Hosted by Rhinos’ players association, the lunch will also feature the induction of four new names into Leeds’ hall of fame.

Members Lewis Jones, David Ward, Keith McLellan and Garry Schofield are due to be among the guests, along with players from the current squad.

Fans will also be present and Hetherington added: “It is a really special occasion and one of the highlights of the year. It has been an evening event in the past, but a Sunday afternoon gives everybody a bit more time.”