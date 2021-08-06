The 16-year-old goal-kicking half-back will train with Rhinos’ first team squad this year after impressing for their under-16 and under-17 sides.

Sinfield senior stepped down from his role as Rhinos’ director of rugby last Sunday and is now on the coaching staff at rugby union club Leicester Tigers.

“His first game was the 2004 Grand Final, when he was two or three weeks old,” he said of Jack, who is from Oldham and a product of the Saddleworth community club.

Jack Sinfield. Picture c/o Leeds Rhinos.

“He probably watched me play 300 games for the club.

“He is Leeds through and through.

“He wasn’t born in the city, but it is his club, he has grown up with it.

“He doesn’t know anything else.”

The former Leeds captain admitted clearing the path for Jack to progress on his own merits was “part of my consideration” when he decided to leave the club.

He added: “It’s really nice knowing I can come and watch him as a dad and support him and enjoy him playing for the club, like my own parents did.”

Jack revealed he has been a Rhinos fan “ever since I can remember”.

He said: “I was at Emerald Headingley on Sunday to watch the Warrington game and it is a real dream to think one day I could be playing in the first team in front of that crowd.”

The youngster had a first taste of training with Rhinos’ senior squad earlier this year and added: “I felt like I learned a lot.

“It gave me an understanding of where I’m at in my game and where I can improve.

“I am looking forward to getting the opportunity to do it again soon.”

Sinfield turned down interest from other clubs in Super League and rugby union to sign for Leeds.

Coach Richard Agar enthused: “He has a terrific temperament and absolutely loves the game.

“He’s thoroughly professional and trains incredibly hard.

“He has all the attributes you would want in a number seven to go on and be successful in the professional game.”