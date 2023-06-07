Publisher Century says The Extra Mile has become “the fastest selling rugby memoir of all-time”, with 21,400 copies purchased within a week of it hitting the shops.

A seven-time Grand Final winner with Rhinos, Sinfield has become a household name through his fundraising efforts since former teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

A publicity campaign for his book featured 13 events in seven days, including signings at Leeds independent stores Truman Books and Philip Howard Books and an ASDA in the city, as well as Rhinos’ Headingley Stadium.

Kevin Sinfield, right, with Rob Burrow. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com .

“This book tour is the most extraordinary one I have worked on in my 10 years as a book publicist,” Century’s publicity director Klara Zak said.

“[We’ve had] standing ovations before every event, people pressing £20 notes into my hands in signing queues to find a cure for MND and asking Kevin to hold their babies. He has inspired a nation.”

Century’s publishing director Ben Brusey added: “It has been wonderful to see this book selling up and down the country.

Kevin Sinfield at Headingley last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The first week’s sales have surpassed bestselling books by Tyson Fury, Ant Middleton and Guy Martin, which all went on to be publishing phenomenons.