Doncaster Racecourse is raising funds for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association, with support from Leeds Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

More than 40,000 punters are expected to flock to next month’s Betfred St Leger Festival, which is one of the highlights of the flat racing season.

With those numbers predicted, hotel accommodation in the area will be in hot demand, but - via its website - Doncaster Racecourse is raffling the chance to win an overnight stay on Saturday/Sunday, September 16/17, at its exclusive horsebox hotel.

Located at the finish line, the converted vintage horsebox has been fitted with beds, cooking equipment and outdoor furniture, giving two people the best seat in the house.

Rhinos legend Jamie Jones-Buchanan with Doncaster Racecourse's horsebox hotel. Picture by Andrew Kelly/Hatch PR.

Proceeds from the raffle will go to the MND Association, which helps sufferers of the terminal illness including Jones-Buchanan’s former Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow.

Jones-Buchanan visited the racecourse and the horsebox hotel to launch the raffle. He told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “It’s very quirky, with three little sections - a kitchen, a toilet and a little sitting room in front of the door, with a double bed with a single bed above it.

“The winner of the raffle gets to have a two-person overnight stay and it’s right on the finish line, on the inside of the track.

“It is in prime location, slap bang in the middle of the racecourse. I have never been into racing before, but in terms of events and great experiences, I love this type of thing.