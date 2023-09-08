Leeds Rhinos will be without at least seven of their first team squad for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors.
Winger Ash Handley and hooker/stand-off Corey Johnson have been named in Rhinos initial 21 after injury, but a new name was added to the casualty list during last week’s win at Hull FC.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Nene MacDonald
The Papua New Guinea centre’s Rhinos future is in doubt after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia in time for last week’s game at Hull FC. He is not in the squad for Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Aidan Sezer
Sezer was concussed in training before the match at Hull. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, is on a 28-day concussion protocol and will only feature again this season if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs, meaning his Leeds career could be over. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. James Bentley
The second-rower is also going through the concussion protocol after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com