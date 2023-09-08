Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Leeds Rhinos latest casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos will be without at least seven of their first team squad for Saturday’s visit of Wigan Warriors.
By Peter Smith
Published 8th Sep 2023, 16:20 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 16:35 BST

Winger Ash Handley and hooker/stand-off Corey Johnson have been named in Rhinos initial 21 after injury, but a new name was added to the casualty list during last week’s win at Hull FC.

Here’s who’s unavailable for Betfred Super League round 25.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea centre’s Rhinos future is in doubt after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia in time for last week’s game at Hull FC. He is not in the squad for Saturday.

2. Nene MacDonald

The Papua New Guinea centre’s Rhinos future is in doubt after he failed to return from paternity leave in Australia in time for last week’s game at Hull FC. He is not in the squad for Saturday. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sezer was concussed in training before the match at Hull. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, is on a 28-day concussion protocol and will only feature again this season if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs, meaning his Leeds career could be over.

3. Aidan Sezer

Sezer was concussed in training before the match at Hull. The scrum-half, who will join Wests Tigers next year, is on a 28-day concussion protocol and will only feature again this season if Rhinos qualify for the play-offs, meaning his Leeds career could be over. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

The second-rower is also going through the concussion protocol after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

4. James Bentley

The second-rower is also going through the concussion protocol after being knocked out early in the defeat at Huddersfield on August 27. He is expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

