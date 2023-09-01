Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos latest casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Hull FC as injury woes mount

Leeds Rhinos have suffered two setbacks ahead of Saturday’s game at Hull FC.
By Peter Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:49 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 19:15 BST

Coach Rohan Smith is hopeful back injury victims David Fusitu’a and James McDonnell will return to the side at KCOM Stadium, but that leaves eight players unavailable.

Here’s the latest casualty list and when players might return.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. With Rhinos now unlikely to qualify for the play-offs, his season appears to be over.

1. Richie Myler

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. With Rhinos now unlikely to qualify for the play-offs, his season appears to be over. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

The Papua New Guinea star missed last Sunday's game because of paternity leave. A club statement on Friday confirmed: "Nene Macdonald has remained in Australia following the birth of his child this week. The centre had been due to return this week and was included in the Rhinos initial 21 man squad to play Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. There will be no additions to the squad."

2. Nene MacDonald

The Papua New Guinea star missed last Sunday's game because of paternity leave. A club statement on Friday confirmed: "Nene Macdonald has remained in Australia following the birth of his child this week. The centre had been due to return this week and was included in the Rhinos initial 21 man squad to play Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. There will be no additions to the squad." Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Scrum-half Sezer was concussed in training this week, ruling him out of Saturday’s game. The Aussie, who missed last year’s Grand Final because of concussion, could also be a doubt for next weekend’s visit of Wigan Warriors.

3. Aidan Sezer

Scrum-half Sezer was concussed in training this week, ruling him out of Saturday’s game. The Aussie, who missed last year’s Grand Final because of concussion, could also be a doubt for next weekend’s visit of Wigan Warriors. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He underwent surgery to fix a hole in his heart and was playing again this year, but that now seems unlikely.

4. Zane Tetevano

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He underwent surgery to fix a hole in his heart and was playing again this year, but that now seems unlikely. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

