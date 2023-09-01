Leeds Rhinos latest casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Hull FC as injury woes mount

2 . Nene MacDonald

The Papua New Guinea star missed last Sunday's game because of paternity leave. A club statement on Friday confirmed: "Nene Macdonald has remained in Australia following the birth of his child this week. The centre had been due to return this week and was included in the Rhinos initial 21 man squad to play Hull FC on Saturday afternoon. There will be no additions to the squad." Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com