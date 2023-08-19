There has been good news and bad news for Leeds Rhinos on the injury front this week.
Three players who were ruled out of Rhinos’ last game, against Leigh two weeks ago, are in contention for Sunday’s visit of Warrington Wolves.
But a member of that team won’t play again this year and another who had hoped to be available this weekend remains on the sidelines.
Here’s Rhinos’ full injury list and potential return dates.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He has had a second x-ray and the injury is healing, but he remains touch and go to play again this year. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Zane Tetevano
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again, but time is against him this season. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. Justin Sangare
The French prop won't play again in 2023, coach Rohan Smith confirmed this week. Sangare suffered his second plantar fascia (foot) injury of the summer against Leigh earlier this month and Smith said: “That’ll be the season for Justin, he won’t recover in time to get enough training under his belt to play a game.” Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Morgan Gannon
Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, underwent surgery after injuring an ankle against St Helens on May 26. Smith said he was "close" to being named in the initial 21-man squad this week. Photo: Steve Riding