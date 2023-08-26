Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos latest casualty list and potential return dates ahead of Huddersfield Giants clash

Two players have joined Leeds Rhinos’ casualty list ahead of Sunday’s game at Huddersfield Giants and another is ruled out for personal reasons.
By Peter Smith
Published 26th Aug 2023, 18:54 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 19:10 BST

The positive for Leeds is the return of seciond-row/stand-off Morgan Gannon, who has been named in their initial 21-man squad for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in May.

Here’s the full list of players not available this weekend and potential return dates.

The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos reach the play-offs.

1. Richie Myler

Photo: Tony Johnson

The three-quarter is in Australia on paternity leave, but could be back for next week’s game at Hull FC.

2. Nene McDonald

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again, but the odds of him playing again this season are lengthening.

3. Zane Tetevano

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Second-rower McDonnell was replaced after suffering a back spasm in the first half of last Sunday’s win over Warrington. The injury is not expected to be long-term.

4. James McDonnell

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

