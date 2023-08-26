Two players have joined Leeds Rhinos’ casualty list ahead of Sunday’s game at Huddersfield Giants and another is ruled out for personal reasons.
The positive for Leeds is the return of seciond-row/stand-off Morgan Gannon, who has been named in their initial 21-man squad for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in May.
Here’s the full list of players not available this weekend and potential return dates.
1. Richie Myler
The full-back suffered a stress fracture in a foot during the 22-18 loss at St Helens on July 28. He could play again this year, if Rhinos reach the play-offs. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Nene McDonald
The three-quarter is in Australia on paternity leave, but could be back for next week’s game at Hull FC. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Zane Tetevano
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward suffered a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again, but the odds of him playing again this season are lengthening. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. James McDonnell
Second-rower McDonnell was replaced after suffering a back spasm in the first half of last Sunday’s win over Warrington. The injury is not expected to be long-term. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com