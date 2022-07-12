I’ve got bone bruising and a slight ligament tear in my foot, which I did in the game at Hull the other week.

I was hoping I’d be all right for the Castleford match, but it wasn’t to be.

I started running again on Monday, doing shuttles, but it’s still a bit early to say if I’ll be able to play at Toulouse on Saturday.

MAGIC: Leeds Rhinos players acknowledge the crowd after their win against Castleford Tigers Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

It’s one of those injuries you can’t rush and I am not going to put too much pressure on myself to get back.

I don’t need an operation and I am targeting this weekend, but I also have to look at the bigger picture.

I am not going to rush it because there’s a risk if I do I could make it worse and that could rule me out for the rest of the season.

The ideal solution is rest, but that’s the hardest thing for a rugby player to do.

ALL SMILES: Ash Handley of Leeds Rhinos poses for a photo with a fan after the game against Castleford Tigers Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

I want to be back in the team as quickly as possible, but I’ve got to listen to the medical experts and abide by what they decide.

If I get it wrong, the ligament tear could develop into a stress fracture and that’d be my season over, so it’s one you have to get right.

I didn’t travel up to Newcastle, but I watched the game on TV and I thought the lads did really well.

It is something we have struggled with all year, backing up a good performance like the one at Hull.

Richie Myler of Leeds Rhinos celebrates with team-mates after scoring a try against Castleford Tigers Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

We did that and to be down at half-time and come back and win the game shows we are getting somewhere and the character in the squad is building, which was good to see.

It’s a bit extra-special winning in a derby - and especially at Magic Weekend - and I was really impressed with the young players in the side.

We had Corey Johnson starting at stand-off and Jarrod O’Connor at nine and they both did a great job.

They are people I speak to a lot and get on really well with and it was good to see them getting the game time and playing really well.

Leeds Rhinos' Kruise Leeming hopes to make his return from injury in Toulouse. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

And not just them, I thought Sam Walters and Morgan Gannon were outstanding as well.

People forget how young Ganno is, because he’s so good.

He’s only 18, but people think he’s older because he delivers every week. There’s a lot of promising young lads in the squad and the other grades and it’s great when they get a chance and take it with both hands.

It was a big win for us last week in terms of the table, but we aren’t where we want to be and we have to keep building.

We won’t get ahead of ourselves after two good wins.

We have got some big games coming up - all of them are big now - and a lot of travelling still to do and this week will be a test for all sorts of reasons.

Toulouse are in good form, they’ve got a lot to play for and the temperature over there will make it even more of a challenge.

All we can do is take it one step at a time and hopefully we’ll end up in the top six and then see where we go from there.

There’s a heat wave in the south of France and it’s going to be really tough conditions, even though kick-off has been put back a couple of hours.

But it is the same for both teams.

People say they are more accustomed to playing in that heat than us, but I don’t think anyone’s used to playing in temperatures in the high 30s.

It will be hot for them as well, it will be tough for both teams and it’s about being smart and making sure we us it to our advantage.

They had a great win at the weekend and they are building as a team. You can see the spirit they’ve got and they are obviously enjoying every test they get.

To perform like they did at Magic, on a bigger stage than most of them are used to playing on, was impressive. They will be on a high so if we go over there and get the victory it won’t be one of those where you think ‘well, we should have won anyway’ because they are the underdogs’.