Leeds Rhinos' Konrad Hurrell set for Tonga Test duty
Leeds Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell has been named in Togan's squad for upcoming Tests against Great Britain and Australia, alongside his former teammate Tui Lolohea.
Hurrell has been on the fringes of the team and did not feature when Tonga faced New Zealand earlier this year, but has been named by re-instated coach Kristian Woolf in a full-strength, 21-man squad for the Tests against the touring Great Britain Lions at Hamilton on October 26 and Australia at Eden Park on November 2.
Stand-off Lolohea, who has helped Salford Red Devils reach Saturday's Betfred Super League Grand Final against St Helens, has been a mainstay of the Tongan team which featured in the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup.
He also flew to Auckland in June for the mid-season Test against the Kiwis, shortly before leaving Rhinos in a swap move which took Robert Lui to Emerald Headingley.
Woolf, who will become St Helens' new coach for 2020, was sacked by the previous Tonga board, but reinstated following the appointment of an interim administration and has been backed by the host of big-name players who switched their allegiance from Australia and New Zealand before the last World Cup.
The squad also includes Warrington forward Ben Murdoch-Masila and Hull FC's new recruit Manu Ma'u.
Meanwhile, New Zealand Michael Maguire has named four uncapped players in his 22-man squad for the two-Test series against Great Britain and the Oceania Cup clash with Australia.
The new faces are Braden Hamlin-Uele (Cronulla), Corey Harawira-Naera (Canterbury Bulldogs), Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra) and Zane Tetevano (Sydney Roosters).
The squad also includes 34-year-old Wests Tigers half-back Benji Marshall.