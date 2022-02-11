Leeds Rhinos kick-off 2022: Leader of the pack Matt Prior has high hopes for new season

He wasn’t risked in their final pre-season match, against Hull two weeks ago, but revealed: “It was just a little groin strain, more precautionary than anything.

“It’s nothing serious, everything should be sweet for round one.”

Prior is the only member of Rhinos’ full-time squad not to have played in pre-season, but the 34-year-old Australian is happy to dive straight into the deep end against Warrington Wolves this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos' Matt Prior. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“At this stage of my career, I have played a few games and know what it’s all about, so I know how to get my body right,” he said,

“I should be sweet for the first game, regardless.

“It is a long season and it’s probably going to pay off at the end of the year when I am feeling a bit fresher.”

Prior is beginning his third season at Leeds, having been player of the year in 2020 and third for that award 12 months later. He captained the team over the second half of 2021, but is “happy” not to carry that responsibility this time.

Kruise Leeming has taken over as Leeds Rhinos captain from Matt Prior. Picture: Steve Riding.

Kruise Leeming has the honour instead and Prior said: “It’s probably something I wasn’t enjoying that much. It was stressing me out a little bit and taking away from the enjoyment of playing footy so it’s something I was happy to hand on.

“I am excited for Kruise; he is pumped to be the captain and he’ll be a good one.

“He presents himself very well, he’s very articulate and he is going to handle the job really well.

“He’s a good suit for the captaincy and he’ll do a good job.”

Prior will remain a leader by his actions on the field. He added: “I will still do what I always do and I’ll always be out there doing my best, so I don’t think it’s going to change too much.”

As for what Rhinos could achieve as a team this season, Prior said: “I guess at the start of every year you are confident.

“You’ve ripped in with the boys, everything’s fresh and it’s a new start.

“Obviously we’ve got some great new signings, so everything’s looking good.

“It’s just about us getting out there and actioning it.

“We are excited and optimistic and I think we should go well.”

The scene is very different from a year ago, when Rhinos were battling a huge injury crisis which continued throughout the whole season.

“Last year we just couldn’t get off the ground, we had so many injuries and suspensions,” Prior recalled.

“We still did well in the end to get to where we got to but, hopefully, we can keep everyone on the park this year and I think that will give us a better chance.”

Even if injuries do strike, Prior said: “The next group of players are already putting their hand up. They’re doing everything right at training and they went out and killed it in the trials so, if we do have injuries, we know we’ve got the depth there and we can cover.”

There has been speculation in pre-season Rhinos could be a player short in their pack, but Prior doesn’t agree with that view.

He stressed: “We have got blokes fighting for their position and that’s a good place to be. I think it’s a great pack. Could we use another big body? I don’t think we really need it.

“Mik [Oledzki] and Zane [Tetevano] play big minutes and I can as well.

“I think we are fine there.

“We have got great blokes coming off the bench as well who can come on and give us plenty of impact, so I think we are sweet.”