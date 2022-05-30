It is a clash of this year’s under-achievers, with Warrington sitting a lowly eighth in Betfred Super League, two places and one point ahead of Rhinos.

Here’s four talking points.

1: Turning point. It’s hard to see bottom club Toulouse winning four more games than Rhinos over the second half of the season, so if Leeds beat Warrington and the French outfit lose at home to St Helens, Rhinos’ attention can turn from battling relegation to securing sixth spot. It is a huge game that could decide the future direction of Leeds’ season.

Rhinos can't afford to keep having players sent-off or sin-binned. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

2: Selection headaches. Coach Rohan Smith will soon have the right sort of decisions to make. With Jack Walker and Harry Newman back in full training and Aidan Sezer not far off, the question is who to leave out, rather than how to get 17 players on the pitch. Who plays full-back will have a bearing on selections in the centres, but a potential back-five of Myler at number one, David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley on the wings and Hardaker and Newman as centres is exciting, especially if the Blake Austin/Sezer half-back partnership fulfils its potential.

3: You couldn’t make it up. Having been plagued by suspensions all year, Rhinos are now set to lose Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha after they were sent-off for, respectively, punching while on dual-registration duty with Bradford Bulls and a dangerous throw in Leeds’ reserves. Some of this year’s suspensions have been harsh, but Holroyd, who could be stood down for at least eight matches at a hearing on Tuesday, can’t have any complaints. Smith has to find a way of preventing these constant self-inflicted wounds.

4: Image problem. Fans are growing concerned at the number of players apparently on their way out next year with no signs of anyone coming in. Season ticket renewal time is approaching so Rhinos need to show they mean business in 2023. A signing or two and/or new contracts for the likes of Rhyse Martin and Jarrod O’Connor would help.

When Jack Walker returns, coach Rohan Smith will have three top-quality full-backs to choose from. Picture by Tony Johnson.