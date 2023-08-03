Leeds Rhinos' Justin Sangare talks Super League's French revolution and why he's happy at Headingley

Rhinos will have two French players in their squad next season when Mickael Goudemand joins them from Catalans Dragons.

Catalans are top of Betfred Super League, but Sangare believes the more French players get an opportunity with English clubs, the better it will be for their national side.

Sangare is the second French international to play for Leeds, after Patrick Entat in 1994-95 and Eric Anselme 15 years ago.

Justin Sangare marked his Rhinos debut with a try against Warrington in February. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Wakefield Trinity have given an opportunity to Frenchmen Romain Franco, Hugo Salabrio and Ugo Tison on short-term deals this term and coach Mark Applegarth has described France as an untapped market for English clubs.

Other Frenchmen in Super League include Theo Fages at Huddersfield Giants, while Mathieu Cozza (Featherstone Rovers) and Louis Jouffret (Halifax Panthers) are among those playing at Championship level.

Goudemand has been capped 12 times by France, was a Challenge Cup winner with Catalans in 2018 and had a previous spell in England at Dewsbury Rams.

Justin Sangare, right and his future Leeds teammate Mickael Goudemand tackle Kazi Pearce-Paul during Frnace's defeat by England in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sangare played with him for France, including in April’s Test against England and said: “I am very excited for him and it will be good for the French competition to have French players at English clubs, to get more experience.

“What Wakefield have done is very good and it will help the French team be more competitive.

“We have got some good players in the French Championship, but you can see the difference between Super League and the competition in France. It is good to have French players in Super League.”

Sangare moved to Leeds from Toulouse Olympique on an initial two-year contract and another season was added to that last month.

Wakefield's French winger Romain Franco, left, tackles Rhinos; Leon Ruan. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Rhinos have been consistently inconsistent this season, but Sangare admitted even that has been more enjoyable than last year when Toulouse managed only five wins and were relegated after just one season in the top-flight.

“I am very happy,” he said. “Last year was hard for me, but sometimes this year we have got two wins in a row and that makes me happy.

“It makes me more positive and I am settling in okay here. Everyone has helped me out, the people are nice and Leeds is an amazing club.”

A few more victories would be welcome, though. Rhinos have lost their last two and Sangare - who has made 17 appearances for Leeds this year, all as a substitute - admitted the 22-18 defeat at St Helens was “one we should have won”.

He said: “Again, another game passed through our hands. Now we need to focus and move forward and get ready for the next game, against Leigh on Sunday.

“It is very frustrating because we can be like the best team in the comp’, but sometimes we can miss some opportunities and that can cost us.