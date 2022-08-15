Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All agreed it was an important victory that keeps Rhinos in the play-off picture, but there was concern over a spate of injuries, particularly to in-form centre Harry Newman.

The Jury were split on Leeds’ top performer, with teenage star Morgan Gannon and wily veteran Richie Myler coming in for plenty of praise

TOM RHODES

Morgan Gannon scores his second try in Rhinos' win at Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was another fantastic win over in east Hull on Friday night.

I was extremely proud of the boys who played fantastically as soon as they realised they were under the cosh.

It was fantastic to see Morgan Gannon receive a full 80 minutes. I can’t believe he’s still only 18 years old, he has got such a bright future here at the Rhinos.

A big shoutout as well to Brad Dwyer, who played another blinder. It is such a shame he will probably be leaving us at the end of the season.

The YEP Rhinos Jury were bowled over by Richie Myler's performance against Hull KR. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

We have another tough game ahead of us on Friday night. I know it’s Warrington, but they’ve just come off a win against Toulouse and will want to prove to their fans they’ve still got what it takes for next season.

We shouldn’t shy away from the challenge they’ll give us and think they’re going to be a push over.

One positive going into the game will be the return of Rhyse Martin, Aidan Sezer, Tom Holroyd and Matt Prior from suspension, which will be a welcomed sight, especially in the forwards’ department.

Fingers crossed Harry Newman will return before the end of the season. He’ll be greatly missed in that number three position.

Rhyse Martin's ban was 'laughable' according to one of our Rhinos Jury. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

KENDLE HARDISTY

Against Hull KR it wasn’t convincing, pretty or structured, but we got the win and that was all that mattered.

The Rhinos were absolutely killed on suspensions and within 20 minutes Bodene Thompson and Cameron Smith were both sent to hospital.

Also, Harry Newman looks like he has done his hamstring again which is a massive blow for us and also his World Cup hopes. Let’s hope it’s not as bad as it looked and the lad can get some luck.

Once again, the Rhinos were playing free-flowing rugby, which the lads have said Rohan Smith has allowed them to do.

I am really enjoying watching Morgan Gannon playing as well as he is currently. The lad has a big future and I can see some NRL clubs come knocking soon.

The next four games are all massive and Warrington at home doesn’t get any bigger.

They are off the back of a decent win against Toulouse and will no doubt be looking to ruin the Rhinos’ party.

The way we are playing and the players back in contention this week, you’d back a win for the boys.

KHYA GOTT

After Hull KR scored early on, I almost feared the worst for what to expect from the game, but another hard-fought performance of determination, grit and desire pushed us on to a win. Four wins in four, things are finally on the up!

We were one man short for 10 minutes of the second half, but the experience of Richie Myler and Blake Austin kept us in the game until Mikolaj Oledzki came back on to the pitch.

As well as two tries from Morgan Gannon, it was a good performance all round from the team to secure the points.

Now with four games remaining, we are one point ahead of Salford in sixth place.

The ball is in our court, we must continue in winning ways in our final push towards the end of the campaign.

Three of the four teams we have to play are all above us in the table, so anything can happen, but we’ve proven we can overcome all of the injury and suspension problems, and we must now do that for these final 320 minutes going forward to end on a high.

IAIN SHARP

Leeds’ long march to the far east, Hull, last Friday night was most convivial.

Rovers raced into an early lead, only for Leeds to claw their way back, in front of a vociferous travelling support.

Leeds are a different animal these days since the arrival of Rohan Smith, with the sort of spirit last seen in the days when we used to win things.

The core of the team is really clicking, with Richie Myler, Brad Dwyer and Blake Austin all pulling more strings than your average episode of ‘Thunderbirds’.

The only problem was the number of players lost through injury on the night, including the handful that is Harry Newman.

Throw in the laughable suspensions dished out by the RFL, including the absolute shocker given to Rhyse Martin last week and clubs - not just Leeds - are going to be struggling to name sides very soon at this rate.

The Loiners are cementing sixth and are in with a tilt at fifth place by the end of the season. Next up is Warrington, who’s season has evaporated faster than a paddling pool in this heat. The mission for Leeds for the next three games is simple … win them and let everyone else worry about us.

OLIVER LIMON

With Leeds once again hit by suspensions, I was expecting an almighty tussle at the Robins.

There was always a chance one of former players would do some damage and Matt Parcell achieved this with a close-range try.

It was double trouble when Ryan Hall scored to increase the pain. Leeds hit back when Brad Dwyer ripped open the KR defence. We are going to miss him.

Hull KR scored again and Richie Myler managed two tries in quick succession as Leeds hit the front to go 18-14 up.

On a warm night there was no ‘summer loving’ as the game finally boiled over with a melee erupting at the half-time hooter.

Morgan Gannon gave us a decent start to the second half with another Leeds try.

In a ding dong of a game, Mik Oledzki ended up with 10 minutes in the sin-bin and we lost Harry Newman to injury.

After a Hull KR error led to a long-range Gannon try, KR got another to set up a grandstand finish. However Leeds’ scrambling defence was enough to maintain our play-off spot and this is now four wins on the bounce.

It’s wobbly Warrington next, on Friday and I can’t wait.

JOSH MORROW

Last Friday was a massive win for Leeds.

The Leeds of old would more than likely have capitulated after going 10-0 down and losing a few players so early on, but the team spirit and resilience that Rohan Smith has drilled into this team dug deep and got the win.

From one to 17 they all played well, especially the effort from Zak Hardaker, who was doing it tough, struggling with his knee injury,

But the tireless workrate of Richie Myler and his class on the ball made him a clear man of the match for me.

Morgan Gannon looks like a 25-year-old second-row who has played over 100 games. He is

going to be very hard to keep a hold of.

I thought Zane Tetevano was outstanding after an early error. He put in a real shift on both sides of the ball

Strangely I think the yellow card helped Leeds as they had to calm down and play for field

position after what had been a chaotic game so far.