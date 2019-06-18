Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Broadbent ready to shine with home club Batley Bulldogs

LEEDS RHINOS youngster Jack Broadbent will be a hit in the Betfred Championship with Batley Bulldogs, believes coach Rob Burrow.

Broadbent has joined Bulldogs, his home-town club, on a month’s loan after impressing for Rhinos under-19s this season.

The 17-year-old centre has already had a taste of Championship rugby,having scored two tries in three appearances for Featherstone Rovers on dual-registration.

Burrow, Rhinos’ academy chief, described Broadbent as a “really good kid”. Burrow continued: “He has probably been our best performer this season, he has been consistently good for us.

“I think Jack Broadbent is someone who can handle it in the Championship, this is probably a good time for him to go and play somewhere else and I certainly think he is ready for it.”

Broadbent played junior rugby for Batley Boys before moving to Dewsbury Moor and bagged a brace of tries for Yorkshire Academy against the touring Australian Schoolboys last winter.

“His attitude is first-class and it will be good to see where he’s at,” Burrow added.

“It will be good for him to test himself against Championship teams, hopefully regularly over the next four weeks.”

Another Rhinos teenager, Owen Trout, has returned to Dewsbury Rams for a second loan spell.