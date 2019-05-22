Leeds Rhinos injury update - the latest on Jack Walker, Konrad Hurrell and Tui Lolohea

Have your say

Interim coach Richard Agar has confirmed Jack Walker will make his comeback for Leeds Rhinos in Sunday’s crucial Dacia Magic Weekend clash with London Broncos at Anfield.

Walker has missed three games since damaging a hamstring in Rhinos’ Betfred Super League win over Hull KR at the end of last month.

Jack Walker. Picture James Hardisty.

That was his first appearance after suffering a hamstring injury against the same opponents three weeks earlier.

He is set to take over at full-back from Tui Lolohea who rolled an ankle in last week’s defeat by Castleford Tigers.

Agar said the extent of the injury is not yet known, but Lolohea is due to undergo a scan.

Centre Konrad Hurrell has “a chance” of being available for the game in Liverpool, according to Agar.

He picked up a hamstring problem on Good Friday against Huddersfield Giants and suffered a recurrence in his comeback at Bradford Bulls in the Coral Challenge Cup.

“We are just waiting on Hurrell,” confirmed Agar who said no other players will return from injury this week.

Those remaining on the casualty list are Carl Ablett (ankle), Stevie Ward, Brett Ferres, Dom Crosby (all knee) and Jamie Jones-Buchanan (hamstring).