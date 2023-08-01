Leeds news you can trust since 1890
There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ lineup when they take on Wembley-bound Leigh Leopards at Headingley on Sunday.
By Peter Smith
Published 1st Aug 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:08 BST

Winger David Fusitu’a will miss the game after being injured in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens. That will mean a reshuffle in the backs, but coach Rohan Smith does have options.

Here’s Rhinos’ latest casualty list and potential return dates.

The winger failed a head injury test in the first half of the 22-18 loss at Saints and has begun a mandatory 11-day stand down, but coach Rohan Smith said he felt “fine” after the game and he should be available for the visit of Warrington Wolves on August 20. Luis Roberts, Derrell Olpherts or Liam Tindall could take his place in the 17.

1. David Fusitu’a

Centre Newman is stepping up training as he recovers from a serious hamstring injury sustained against St Helens on May 26. If everything goes to schedule, he is aiming to be back for the home game against Warrington Wolves on August 20.

2. Harry Newman

The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season - and his Leeds contract - ends.

3. Zane Tetevano.

Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against St Helens on May 26. He had surgery and is expected to be available for selection this month.

4. Morgan Gannon

