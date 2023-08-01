There will be at least one change to Leeds Rhinos’ lineup when they take on Wembley-bound Leigh Leopards at Headingley on Sunday.
Winger David Fusitu’a will miss the game after being injured in last Friday’s defeat at St Helens. That will mean a reshuffle in the backs, but coach Rohan Smith does have options.
Here’s Rhinos’ latest casualty list and potential return dates.
1. David Fusitu’a
The winger failed a head injury test in the first half of the 22-18 loss at Saints and has begun a mandatory 11-day stand down, but coach Rohan Smith said he felt “fine” after the game and he should be available for the visit of Warrington Wolves on August 20. Luis Roberts, Derrell Olpherts or Liam Tindall could take his place in the 17. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Harry Newman
Centre Newman is stepping up training as he recovers from a serious hamstring injury sustained against St Helens on May 26. If everything goes to schedule, he is aiming to be back for the home game against Warrington Wolves on August 20. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
3. Zane Tetevano.
The Cook Islands and former New Zealand Test forward was ruled out “indefinitely” after suffering a stroke at training in May. He has undergone surgery to fix a hole in his heart and is hopeful of playing again before the season - and his Leeds contract - ends. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Morgan Gannon
Gannon, a second-rower who was playing at stand-off, sustained an ankle injury against St Helens on May 26. He had surgery and is expected to be available for selection this month. Photo: Tony Johnson