1 . David Fusitu’a

The winger failed a head injury test in the first half of the 22-18 loss at Saints and has begun a mandatory 11-day stand down, but coach Rohan Smith said he felt “fine” after the game and he should be available for the visit of Warrington Wolves on August 20. Luis Roberts, Derrell Olpherts or Liam Tindall could take his place in the 17. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com